IOST Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $166.16 million and $7.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

