iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

