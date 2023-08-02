IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 709,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

