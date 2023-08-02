Iridium Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.00 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.