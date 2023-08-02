iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.