iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. 1,790,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.