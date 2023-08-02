iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 119.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJH stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.83. 1,573,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,835. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

