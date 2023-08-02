iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $43,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ITOT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,281. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

