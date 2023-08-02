iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lowered by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 311,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,335. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.