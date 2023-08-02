iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Reduced by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $50.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,505,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

