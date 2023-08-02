iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 1,184,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

