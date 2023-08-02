iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTG stock remained flat at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $23.73.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
