iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG stock remained flat at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

