iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBTO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IBTO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 1,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.10.

