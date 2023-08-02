iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 51,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $640.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.