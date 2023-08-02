iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Reduced by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.36. The company had a trading volume of 170,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

