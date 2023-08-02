iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,488,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,336,199. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

