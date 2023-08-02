iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DDFG Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,737. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

