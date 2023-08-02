iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

