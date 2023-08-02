iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lwmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. 1,962,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $116.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

