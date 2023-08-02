iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 2,275,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,886. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36.

Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

