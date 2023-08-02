Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

