Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.57. 396,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,107. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

