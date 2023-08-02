Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:JHG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,492. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

