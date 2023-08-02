JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 19,470,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,459. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.