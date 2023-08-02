JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,470,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,459. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

