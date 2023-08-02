J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

JJSF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

