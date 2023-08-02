J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

