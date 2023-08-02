J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J&J Snack Foods
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.