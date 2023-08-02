Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 2,125,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,985,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

