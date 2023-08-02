John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock remained flat at $14.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

