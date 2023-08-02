John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS stock remained flat at $14.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $17.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
