John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 50,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

