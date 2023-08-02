John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 50,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
