Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Gap Down to $174.48

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.48, but opened at $169.69. Johnson & Johnson shares last traded at $167.71, with a volume of 5,831,016 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

