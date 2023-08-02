Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

