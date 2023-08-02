Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 7,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 919% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

