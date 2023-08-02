Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.62 or 1.00059155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.