JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.93.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $184.91. 1,445,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,302. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.37. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

