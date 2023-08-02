Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 1.2%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 50,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 34,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.