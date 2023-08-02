Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 2,540,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,631. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

