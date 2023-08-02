Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.