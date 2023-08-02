Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

IJS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 297,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,886. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

