Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $63.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

