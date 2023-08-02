Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded down $17.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.92. 1,095,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

