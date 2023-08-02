Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 255.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

