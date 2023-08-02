Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $433,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,559 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,848,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,926. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

