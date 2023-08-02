Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 879,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,820. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

