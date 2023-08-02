Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 27.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

