Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NVS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. 520,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,976. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

