Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.35 EPS.

Kadant Stock Down 5.0 %

KAI traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.47. 50,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,093. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KAI

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.