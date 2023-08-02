Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $271.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

