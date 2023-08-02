Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,450. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

