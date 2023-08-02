Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,420,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,694,547. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

